Jan. 6 Attack Posed Loyalty Test for Indiana Rep. Greg Pence

FILE PHOTO: WASHINGTON, DC JANUARY 8: Rep. Greg Pence (R-IN), brother of Vice President Mike Pence, arrives for a briefing with members of the U.S. House of Representatives about the situation with Iran, at the U.S. Capitol on January 8, 2020 in Washington, DC. Members of the House and the Senate are expected to be briefed by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, Chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley, CIA Director Gina Haspel and Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire. In response to the U.S. killing of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani, Iranian forces launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles against two military bases in Iraq early Wednesday local time. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

By BRIAN SLODYSKO, Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Indiana congressman Greg Pence watched the Jan. 6 insurrection unfold from an extraordinary perch.  He was with his brother, Vice President Mike Pence, who was set to preside over a joint session of Congress where the outcome of the 2020 presidential election would be certified.

The two were whisked from the Senate minutes before rioters stormed the chamber.

They spent the next several hours in a secured room, while the vice president pleaded for help clearing the Capitol.

That vantage point makes Greg Pence a tantalizing prospective witness for the House committee investigating the origins of the attack.

A spokesperson for the Republican congressman did not respond to a request for comment.

