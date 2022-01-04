Jan. 6 Attack Posed Loyalty Test for Indiana Rep. Greg Pence

By BRIAN SLODYSKO, Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Indiana congressman Greg Pence watched the Jan. 6 insurrection unfold from an extraordinary perch. He was with his brother, Vice President Mike Pence, who was set to preside over a joint session of Congress where the outcome of the 2020 presidential election would be certified.

The two were whisked from the Senate minutes before rioters stormed the chamber.

They spent the next several hours in a secured room, while the vice president pleaded for help clearing the Capitol.

That vantage point makes Greg Pence a tantalizing prospective witness for the House committee investigating the origins of the attack.

A spokesperson for the Republican congressman did not respond to a request for comment.

LOOK: Food history from the year you were born From product innovations to major recalls, Stacker researched what happened in food history every year since 1921, according to news and government sources.

LOOK: The top holiday toys from the year you were born With the holiday spirit in the air, it’s the perfect time to dive into the history of iconic holiday gifts. Using national toy archives and data curated by The Strong from 1920 to today, Stacker searched for products that caught hold of the public zeitgeist through novelty, innovation, kitsch, quirk, or simply great timing, and then rocketed to success.

[carbongallery id="616dc764596bab525e290727”]