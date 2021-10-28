Jeep Needed for Feature Film in Poughkeepsie

I've seen jeeps and jeep meet-ups all over the Hudson Valley. If you're looking to show off your jeep, this could be the perfect opportunity for you.

There is currently a handful of casting calls around the Hudson Valley. Apparently, there are new movies and films shooting in the area and are looking for background actors. For instance, the HBO Max Pretty Little Liars reboot is looking for a few faces for the drama series, and the movie Pinball which will be filming in Poughkeepsie, Newburgh, and Saugerties needs a ton of extras.

With that being said, this is a unique casting request. Hudson Valley Film Commission shared that a future project filming in Dutchess County is looking for a specific type of vehicle. According to the post this is what they're looking for:

Feature film that will be in production in Poughkeepsie area, is looking for an older (10 years or so) somewhat beat-up Jeep Wrangler for use as a picture car.

They also add that they are NOT looking for red or white wranglers. The Jeep Wrangler will be needed for November 9th, 10th and 17th. If you or someone you know is interested email erica.tmprod@gmail.com.

If it seems like you've seen a lot of casting calls around the Hudson Valley, you're on to something. That's because the Hudson Valley recently broke a record for television and movie production.

The Hudson Valley Film Commission reported that recent productions in the Hudson Valley have "drove direct spending for the quarter to $15,025,000. The total about of spending for the year is now over $48 million, which breaks a record of $46 million set in 2019."

10 Hudson Valley Drivers You Encounter Daily Be honest, which of these distracted drivers are you?

6 Things That Are No Longer in Cars Things you don't find in cars anymore.

Here's What Happens When You Drive Over Wet Paint on the Road The results of driving over freshly painted roads.