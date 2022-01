Are Jello-O shots illegal in New York State? Actually, yes.

Some of you may be thinking that this is actually ridiculous. But, the New York State Liquor Law says that and 'pre-mixed' drink is prohibited to be sold or given away at the bar. Obviously, that includes Jello shots.

What does pre-mixed mean? Anything that is not made or mixed in front of you. How do you know what is exactly in that Jello-O shot? You hear stories about strange people who will slip something in people's drinks and that is why they have that law in New York State.

At bars and restaurants of course. At home, you can do whatever you want. According to the New York State Liquor Authority Handbook for Retail Licensees, here is the law:

All alcoholic beverages must be dispensed from the container in which it was received from the licensed wholesaler. Refilling (including same brands), altering or tampering with the contents of any alcoholic beverage container is unlawful. Pre-mixing drinks (i.e. jello shots, test tube drinks, etc.) by the licensee, agent or his employees is also prohibited.

There are very specific laws when it comes to the New York State Liquor Authority. Some bars and restaurants are very against the Liquor Authority saying they have too much control, but really they are just trying to make sure that everyone is safe. The laws are strict and you can take a look at some of the laws that are most commonly broken in New York State.

Each violation has a specific set of repercussions, too. Some of the violations include warnings, fines, and even jail time. Take a look at those laws below!