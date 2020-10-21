Griffo Tells State Liquor Authority To Cease And Desist

Senator Joseph Griffo is responding to the New York State Liquor Authority’s decision to appeal a recent state Supreme Court ruling that lifted a ban on advertised and ticketed live music events at restaurants and bars.

Griffo says the state’s restaurants, bars and small businesses have already suffered greatly as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and are doing their best to comply with established COVID-19 protocols.

He says the SLA shouldn’t waste taxpayer dollars by appealing the decision.

Griffo says the agency should work with struggling bar and restaurant owners to develop innovative ideas that can help them, including providing credits to business that were unable to fully utilize their licenses as originally proposed as a result of the pandemic.