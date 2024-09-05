Jimmy Failla Live Show Coming for WIBX’s 99th – Tickets on Sale September 19th

Jimmy Failla, the FOX News Radio Talk Show and FNC TV show host Saturday nights, is coming to town for WIBX's 99th Anniversary. Failla along with special comedy guests to be announced at a later date, will perform one show on Friday, December 6th at Rome's Capitol Theatre.

Tickets will go on sale Thursday, September 19th through the Rome Capitol Theatre Box Office with sale prices ranging from $47 to $67. $1 from every ticket sold will go to the Rome Tornado Emergency Response Fund through the Community Foundation of Oneida and Herkimer Counties.

Jimmy Failla is a comedian, radio host, TV contributor, and trophy husband. His nationally syndicated talk show, Fox Across America, can be heard on more than 150 radio stations, Fox Nation, and the Fox News App. He lives on Long Island, New York, with his wife, Jen, and his son, Lincoln. When he’s not opiating the masses with his wit and wisdom, he’s gambling on youth sports or bottoming out in his backyard with a rotating cast of showbiz figures.

Failla's radio show is on WIBX 950 and 92.3 FM (and radio stations around America) weekdays from 12 noon until 3 pm. Failla is serving as the replacement for the Rush Limbaugh program, which came to an end following Limbaugh's death.

WIBX, one of America's older radio stations and one of the oldest in New York State, will celebrate its 99th anniversary broadcasting to Utica-Rome and the Mohawk Valley on Thursday, December 5th.

The date was December 5, 1925 when WIBX first hit the radio airwaves, transmitting via an antenna atop the Clark Building in downtown Utica, NY. Now, Ninety-nine years later, and after a few frequency changes on the radio dial, WIBX 950/92.3 FM is not only a thriving news, talk, sports, entertainment and information radio station, its has evolved into a 21st-century medium that also serves central New York via a website, internet/digital radio, video and a variety of social media platforms.

Read More: WIBX Celebrates 90 Years Of Broadcasting

