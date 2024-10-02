Jimmy Failla’s WIBX Birthday Bash Show – Here’s a Ticket Sales Update

Comedian and Radio-TV Talk Show Host Jimmy Failla is coming to the area to help WIBX celebrate its 99th Birthday Bash on Friday, December 6th, at 8 p.m. at the Rome Capitol Theatre. Tickets are on sale now at the Capitol Theatre Box Office or by clicking here to buy online.

There is a limited amount of Gold $67 seats in the pit area close to the stage, and a limited number of Silver $57 seats on the floor - while supplies last. All other seats are $47. One dollar from every ticket sold with go the Rome Tornado Recovery Fund.

Jimmy Failla is a comedian, radio host, TV contributor, and trophy husband. His nationally syndicated talk show, Fox Across America, can be heard on more than 150 radio stations, Fox Nation, and the Fox News App. He lives on Long Island, New York, with his wife, Jen, and his son, Lincoln. When he’s not opiating the masses with his wit and wisdom, he’s gambling on youth sports or bottoming out in his backyard with a rotating cast of showbiz figures.

Failla's radio show is on WIBX 950 and 92.3 FM (and radio stations around America) weekdays from 12 noon until 3 pm. Failla is serving as the replacement for the Rush Limbaugh program, which came to an end following Limbaugh's death.

WIBX, one of America's older radio stations and one of the oldest in New York State, will celebrate its 99th anniversary broadcasting to Utica-Rome and the Mohawk Valley on Thursday, December 5th.

The date was December 5, 1925 when WIBX first hit the radio airwaves, transmitting via an antenna atop the Clark Building in downtown Utica, NY. It later moved into the top floor of Hotel Utica. Now, Ninety-nine years later, and after a few frequency changes on the radio dial, WIBX 950/92.3 FM is not only a thriving news, talk, sports, entertainment and information radio station, its has evolved into a 21st-century medium that also serves central New York via a website, internet/digital radio, video and a variety of social media platforms.

