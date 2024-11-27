Auction to Win Jimmy Failla Tix and a Meet and Greet to Benefit Charity

This holiday season, WIBX's Keeler Show is raising money for Real Men Get Tested for Cancer - a 501C3 non-profit that simply promotes the importance of men getting tested and screened for cancer.

Here are some ways you can give to help spread the word:

1. Earle Reed, the Father of the Utica Boilermaker road race, purchased 4 premium tickets in the pit area at the December 6th Jimmy Failla Show at the Rome Capitol Theatre that include a pre-show Meet and Greet. The current leading bid on the item is at $300. If you'd like to make a bid, Email Bill Keeler with your updated bid and we'll keep you updated through the holiday weekend. Bidding ends Tuesday morning on the Keeler Show.

To buy tickets for the Jimmy Failla Show on December 6th, click the link here to purchase online right now.

2. Utica Mack has donated an incredible electric (just for kids) Utica Mack pickup truck. It's valued at $550 and bidding is underway with a top bid of $300 currently. If you'd like to make a bid on this very cool item, Email Bill Keeler with your updated bid and we'll keep you updated through the holiday weekend. Bidding ends on a date to be determined in December on the Keeler Show.

If you would like to simply make a donation to Real Men Get Tested for Cancer, click this link to make a fully tax deductible donation. Every penny benefits the cause to promote cancer screening as RMGT has no administrative costs.

3. We've heard that Sheriff Rob Maciol has plans for another item to be auctioned off. We'll keep you posted.

If your business would like to donate an item to be auctioned off to benefit Real Men Get Tested, contact the Keeler Show.

