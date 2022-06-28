Jodie Sweetin Thrown to Ground by Police During Pro-Choice Protest

Jodie Sweetin was thrown to the ground by several members of the Los Angeles Police Department while protesting the end of Roe v. Wade over the weekend.

Multiple celebrities including the likes of Taylor Swift, Cher and Charli XCX took to social media to denounce the ruling, which ended nearly 50 years of precedent. Protests erupted across the country, including in Los Angeles where Sweetin took to the streets.

A video captured at the scene and shared on social media shows the actress being tossed back into a crowd of protestors. It appears as though at least two officers pushed her in the video. She stumbled across the distance between the two groups and fell to the ground before getting back to her feet.

Watch the footage below:

According to the caption that accompanied the footage, Sweetin was "trying to lead a group of peaceful protestors away from the freeway" when the incident happened. She was described as "okay" after the violence.

The Full House alum shared the footage on her own Instagram account. She also opened up about the experience in a statement shared with People.

"I'm extremely proud of the hundreds of people who showed up yesterday to exercise their First Amendment rights and take immediate action to peacefully protest the giant injustices that have been delivered from our Supreme Court," she said.

She added that this was not the end of the fight against the decision. "This will not deter us, we will continue fighting for our rights. We are not free until ALL of us are free."

Meanwhile, the LAPD confirmed that they were "aware" of the footage and claimed that the officers were attempting to stop the protestors from making it onto a highway. They told People that the department would evaluate the situation and determine if it fell within "the LAPD's policy and procedure."

Sweetin took to Instagram to denounce the overturning of Roe v. Wade and to urge women to prepare for what was to come.

You can check out her post below: