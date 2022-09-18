Josh Allen’s Dad Sings National Anthem at Wyoming Football Game

The Buffalo Bills will host the Tennessee Titans on Monday Night Football for their week 2 game in Orchard Park. It’s the home opener for the Bills at Highmark Stadium.

The Bills are arguably the best team in the NFL and the biggest reason for that is quarterback Josh Allen.

Allen has been a godsend for Western New York and Bills fans everywhere. The fifth-year pro was drafted 7th overall out of the University of Wyoming by the Bills in the 2018 NFL Draft.

There may have been no more scrutinized quarterback coming out of college in NFL history than Allen. His lack of accuracy was something national analysts and advanced statistics experts clinched to when evaluating him but Allen has silenced all of critics after his incredible last two seasons, and the best two-game stretch of any QB in NFL playoff history back in January.

Allen grew up in Firebaugh, California, which is not a town known for producing high end college football talent or NFL talent. The University of Wyoming was his only full scholarship offer and it’s safe to say it worked out well for Allen, Wyoming and the Bills.

Allen’s parents were at the Wyoming Football game on Friday, as they played against Air Force. Wyoming won 17-14, improving fo 3-1 and claiming the top spot in the Mountain West Conference.

Allen’s father, Joel, actually sang the National Anthem before the game and all we can say is WOW.

Josh Allen’s dad has a great voice and did an awesome job. The talent in that family is off the charts.

Bills fans and Wyoming football fans are forever linked and forever rooting for one another.

