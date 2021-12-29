John Madden, Hall of Fame Coach and Broadcaster, Dies at 85
By JOSH DUBOW, AP Pro Football Writer
The NFL says Hall of Fame coach turned broadcaster John Madden has died at age 85.
Madden's exuberant calls combined with simple explanations provided a weekly soundtrack to NFL games for three decades.
The league says he died unexpectedly on Tuesday morning and did not provide a cause.
Coaching the renegade Oakland Raiders, Madden compiled a stellar 103-32-7 regular-season record and led his team to victory in the Super Bowl after the 1976 season. He became an even more impactful figure after he stopped coaching at age 42, entertaining millions who tuned in to NFL football.
He also was the name behind the hugely popular sports video game, "Madden NFL Football."
What Sits Below Delta Lake? Here Are Pictures Showing You
Some of these pictures may look fairly uneventful until you look further. However, some of the stone is the foundation. Roads can be seen beneath water and artifacts that were found are pictured too, keep scrolling to see them all.
Amazing Nostalgic Photos of Uptown Utica
Check out this awesome collection of photos showing what Uptown Utica used to look like. It's amazing to remember what businesses used to be there.
What's New in 2022? New Laws Taking Effect in New York
What's new in 2022? Several new laws take effect in New York to start the new year.