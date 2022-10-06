If You Love Retro Video Games, You’ll Love This New York Festival

Do you love classic video games? Get ready to dive into an event for retro gamers. RetroGameCon is coming to Syracuse New York.

The event was first established back in 2013, and is still Upstate New York's largest video game expo. You will find it taking place on Saturday October 8th and Sunday October 9th from 10AM - 5PM at The Oncenter Convention Center:

RGC Features special guests, hundreds of exhibitor tables, panel presentations from industry professionals, video game music, tournaments, tabletop games, fantastic art, video game free play, charity events, & more.

Not only is this event the largest in Upstate New York, it has grown to be the largest gaming event in all of New York State. This weekend you'll find thousands of video game fans from the Northeast and Canada in downtown Syracuse

RGC celebrates the best in gaming...its art form...its culture...its nostalgia!"

Tickets are $35 for a weekend pass, $13.38 one day passes, and kids 7 and under get free admission.

What Type Of Things Will You Find?

1) According to their website, you'll find over 200 vendor and exhibitor tables with all sorts of retro and modern video game vendors, artists, indie developers, tabletop collectible vendors, and more.

2) Expect tons of cosplay, and a cosplay contest for kids and adults.

3) There will be a video game free play area with 50+ consoles from Atari to PS4

4) Enjoy panel presentations from celebrity guests and gaming industry pros. Some of the special guests from the gaming universe include voice actors, game developers, content creators, musicians, and more.

