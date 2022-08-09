Josh Allen Shows Off New Ride At Practice In Rochester

Josh Allen showed up to practice in style today. If you didn't see what he rode up to practice in today, you can see it right here.

He got a huge contract last year. So how is Josh Allen spending his money? We know he is currently building a new house here in Buffalo, but along with the big house comes a new ride, right?

Oh yeah...it's not a Ferrari or another big huge truck...that friends, is a golf scooter. Of course it's decked out in red, white and blue. There's even a big "JA" to decorate where his feet go and a #17 emblazoned on the back. It looks an awful lot like the full golf cart he was driving around at "The Match."

Capital One's The Match VI - Brady & Rodgers v Allen & Mahomes Getty Images for The Match loading...

Now, don't feel bad if as a fan you got a little worried about him driving a two-wheeler to practice thinking he might get hurt. He was very careful and didn't take it over 15 (by my estimation).

Again, this is why we love this guy. Not only is he incredibly fun to watch on the field, he LOVES to have fun. He doesn't seem to take anything seriously except football! He is 100% Buffalo.

Although, I'm not sure he's going to get far with that in the snow. But then again...you never know what Josh Allen can pull out of nowhere!

