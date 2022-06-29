Josh Allen Could Break This NFL Record This Season

The Buffalo Bills have really got themselves a gem with Josh Allen starting at the Quarterback position.

Since Allen entered the NFL as the Bills' number 1 draft pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, he's taken the Buffalo and the NFL by storm.

During his 4 year career, Josh Allen has already secured a number of accolades for himself and our hometown Buffalo Bills.

These include having the highest passer rating in a single NFL Playoff game, 149.0, against the Kansas City Chiefs in 2022, being the first quarterback to rush for at least 95 yards in 3 consecutive games, and becoming the first QB in NFL to have at least 100 touchdown passes and 30 rushing touchdowns in his first four seasons.

At the rate Allen is progressing, he's sure to achieve this next feat that not many NFL QBs have the skill to accomplish.

Steve Young currently holds the record for the most NFL games with at least 300 yards passing and 60 yards rushing with 4.

Josh Allen, Russell Wilson, and Michael Vick are all tied in 2nd place with 3 games each.

If the Buffalo Bills have a season like the last two, then Allen is all but guaranteed to not only tie but break Young's record.

All eyes are on the Buffalo Bills this year to repeat as AFC East Champions and again be in the running to represent the AFC in Super Bowl LVII on February 12, 2023.

While it may be kind of early to predict the Bills to win the NFL Championship, I would say there is a good chance for it to happen.

