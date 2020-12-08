Judge In Tight US House Race Declines To Order Tenney Winner

A

LBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The winner of the ultra-tight 22nd Congressional District race in New York remained unclear Tuesday as a state judge ordered county boards of elections to fix errors they made when first counting ballots.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Anthony Brindisi and his Republican challenger, former U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney, are separated by as few as a dozen votes and remain at odds over about 1,500 disputed ballots and several dozen uncounted ballots found recently by Chenango County.

State Judge Scott DelConte ordered the boards of election to launch a “complete inspection” to account for every single submitted ballot.

Brindisi for Congress issued the following statement regarding the ongoing ballot count in NY-22:

“This decision is a win for the people of the 22nd District. As I’ve said all along, the voters of this community deserve to have their voices heard. This margin is too small and the stakes too high to rush to judgement. We owe it to voters, our democracy, and each other to let this process move forward without attacking each other, promoting conspiracy theories, or fanning the flames of division. As this process continues to play out, I hope everyone, including those who did not vote for me, and my opponent will do what is best for our country and protect the integrity of our election. I am hopeful that I will come out on top and be able to continue to work with both parties and stand up to anyone on behalf of all of New York's 22nd district.”

The Tenney campaign also issued a statement on the judge's ruling:

Tenney campaign spokesman Sean Kennedy said:

“Today’s decision affirmatively rejected Brindisi’s attempt to have only votes favorable to his campaign counted. It appears that this ruling will see to it that every legal vote is counted. If the proper legal procedures are followed, we are confident that we will prevail and Claudia will assume office as the Congresswoman for New York’s 22nd District.”