Keeler in the Morning Show Notes for Tuesday, Feb 18
Tuesday, February 18, 2014
WIBX VIP Club Gripe of the Day is: Alabama
Hometown of the Day: Ilion
Newsmaker of the Day: Energy
More News on Remington
Alabama paid a lot of money to get Remington. Here's the updated story. We'll be talking with Assemblyman Marc Butler later this morning.
Healing Your Life With Water
Diana Ruiz is the author and she talks about the health benefits of drinking water.
Equitable Funding in Education in NYS
Liz Moran is from the Alliance for Quality Education. They are holding a rally at the State Office Building, later today.
Propane Gas Expert
Rick Cummings is on talking about the high costs of natural gas a propane.
ASSEMBLYMAN MARC BUTLER AND JIM ABATH (WAFF IN HUNTSVILLE)
Remington Arms opening in Alabama.
MOHAWK VALLEY BASEBALL UMPIRES ASSOCIATION - EXECUTIVE BOARD AND INSTRUCTOR
Joe Belmont is looking for umpires. Classes are free and start soon. Call Joe if you're interested. 868-1507
Warners's Warriors
LYNNE STOCKER - WARNER SALES AND SERVICE