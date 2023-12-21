Keeler Christmas Special Airs Friday 6 AM ‘Til Noon on WIBX

It is truly the biggest Keeler in the Morning Show of the year. Over one hundred guests including comedians, bands, musicians, celebrities and more - all packed into one studio and one show at WIBX, Friday morning from 6 AM until noon.

The program has been airing annually for over 30 years and it's a who's who of Central New York.

The show will be available on WIBX 950 AM, 106.9 FM, online, the WIBX950 App, or in HD on YouTube.

Christmas on Main Street 2013 - Utica, NY (Jeff Monaski, WIBX) Christmas on Main Street 2013 - Utica, NY (Jeff Monaski, WIBX) loading...

Friday's special holiday program, combined with the fact that Utica Mayor Rob Palmieri is leaving the job, inspired the Keeler Show to re-release our classic 'Utica version' - of 'Twas the Night Before a Utica Christmas.'

Listen below-

The Keeler in the Morning Christmas Eve Extravaganza is set for Friday, December 22, from 6 a.m. until noon. It's sponsored by the Stanley Theatre and It's a Utica Thing Kitchen and Bar in North Utica. Feel free to call in during the show at 315-736-0186 or message us on the App, on through YouTube.

Happy Holidays.

Check out some of the amazing photos from years past.

This Exclusive $1 Million Property in Utica, NY Offers Luxury, Privacy and City Life The home and property at 1224 Pleasant Street in the Upstate New York city of Utica is breathtaking. The home, actually located inside the Town of New Hartford, offers convenient city-life with the exclusivity and privacy of the country. Gallery Credit: Bill Keeler

See 39 Spectacular Photos of This 18,000 Sq. Ft. Upstate NY Mansion Located just off the New York State Thruway in Little Falls, NY, is the historic Burrell Mansion, built between 1886 and 1889 by inventor D. H. Burrell. The estate is now being restored to its original luster and is being used for events, filming and corporate retreats. Gallery Credit: Bill Keeler / TSM