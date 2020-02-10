Keeler Show Notes for Monday, February 10th, 2020

Monday, February 10th, 2020

6 AM Hour

- The fallout continues from Trump's Impeachment acquittal and several members of the administration were escorted out of the White House. Rachel Sutherland (FNR) gives us a recap.

7 AM Hour

- Valentine's Day is right around the corner and as we do every year, we welcome in the Barbershop Quartet. They sing what you can send to your Valentine.

- Congressman Anthony Brindisi calls in to discuss a number of issues, but we specifically talk with him about the battle between DHS and New York State over trsuted travelers program.

- School financing continues to be an issue in New York State. Dr. Rick Timbs of the Statewide School Finance Consortium joins us to talk about issues facing lawmakers in Albany.

8 AM Hour

- Spring, believe it or not, is quickly approaching and Sal Barbero needs people to sign-up to be umpires for the upcoming baseball season for all levels.

- Trump has been busy since his Impeachment acquittal and he continues to make moves. He has a big week ahead and Jon Decker (FNR) gives us a preview.