Keeler Show Notes for Monday, February 10th, 2020
Monday, February 10th, 2020
6 AM Hour
- The fallout continues from Trump's Impeachment acquittal and several members of the administration were escorted out of the White House. Rachel Sutherland (FNR) gives us a recap.
7 AM Hour
- Valentine's Day is right around the corner and as we do every year, we welcome in the Barbershop Quartet. They sing what you can send to your Valentine.
- Congressman Anthony Brindisi calls in to discuss a number of issues, but we specifically talk with him about the battle between DHS and New York State over trsuted travelers program.
- School financing continues to be an issue in New York State. Dr. Rick Timbs of the Statewide School Finance Consortium joins us to talk about issues facing lawmakers in Albany.
8 AM Hour
- Spring, believe it or not, is quickly approaching and Sal Barbero needs people to sign-up to be umpires for the upcoming baseball season for all levels.
- Trump has been busy since his Impeachment acquittal and he continues to make moves. He has a big week ahead and Jon Decker (FNR) gives us a preview.