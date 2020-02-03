Keeler Show Notes for Monday, February 3rd, 2020

Monday, February 3rd, 2020

6 AM Hour

- It appears that President Trump will be acquitted Wednesday in his Impeachment trial. Rachel Sutherland of Fox News Radio is on this morning with a report on the latest.

- One of the strangest election types is the caucus in Iowa. Tonya J. Powers (FNR) explains to us how it all works.

7 AM Hour

- Big news broke Friday that Steve Cornwell dropped out of the race for the GOP nomination in the NY-22 race to take on Congressman Brindisi. Luke Perry of Utica College joins us with his analysis of what this means for the race going forward.

- Claudia Tenney is now only one of three candidates that will face-off in a June Republican Primary to see who will take on Democrat Congressman Anthony Brindisi in November. She's in to comment on Steve Cornwell's decision to drop out of the race.

8 AM Hour

- Oneida County continues to work on battling the opioid crisis and Phyllis Ellis joins us to talk about that and preparing for a possibility of the Coronavirus coming to the area.

- President Trump always has a busy weekend, but he had an especially busy one this weekend. Jon Decker of Fox News Radio joins us this morning to report on it.