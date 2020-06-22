Keeler Show Notes for Monday, June 22nd, 2020

Monday, June 22nd, 2020

6 AM Hour

- President Trump held his first campaign rally since the Coronavirus lockdown began 3 months ago. It didn't go very well when it comes to the number of people who turned out. We speak with Rachel Sutherland (FNR) about the fallout from the weekend.

7 AM Hour

- There is a GOP Primary tomorrow in NY-22 and George Phillips is on this morning to take questions from voters. Nobody called, but we had enough questions for him to tie us over.

- We begin another week of speaking with Chief Physician Executive Dr. Kent Hall. Each day we are seeing an increase in the number of cases, but hospitalizations are going down. Dr. Hall explains all he can.

8 AM Hour

- It was a rough weekend for President Trump as a dismal number of people showed up to the rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma. We speak with Fox News Radio's Jon Decker about it all.

- Even though the race is a couple years away, Lewis County Sheriff Mike Carpinelli has announced he is running for Governor in 2022. He will be running as a Republican and has been outspoken on the governor's performance for quite some time.

