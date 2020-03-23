Keeler Show Notes for Monday, March 23rd, 2020

Monday, March 23rd, 2020

6 AM Hour

- What is the latest government response to COVID-19? Tax day has moved and Tonya J. Powers (FNR) is on this morning from a hard hit area, New York City, with a report on the latest.

- There are vital services that must continue even with COVID-19 running rampant. Lynn Hy is the Chief Development Officer for The Food Bank of CNY. She talks to us about what they're doing to keep the community fed, and safe.

7 AM Hour

- One local gym is hosting twice daily LIVE video workouts for the public, free of charge. Ryan Obernesser is with O.B. Training and Sports Performance and he talks to us about how people can keep healthy while stuck at home.

- Utica Zoo is doing something cool! They are hosting online events and classes for children and we speak with Andria Heath from Utica Zoo on how parents can utilize the service.

- We get our daily update from Dr. Kent Hall. He is the Chief Executive Physician at MVHS and he explains the latest update on COVID-19 and answers listeners questions.

8 AM Hour

- You may not know it, but severe weather is still possible in the midst of this COVID-19 crisis. Jerry from Heritage Logging calls in to talk about the danger that is still lurking in your yard.

- How is Utica College handling this crisis going forward? We speak with Dr. Laura Casamento (President of Utica College) about her plans for the safety of the campus and its students and staff.

- Ricky Rose is with Mountain Productions, a staging company. He explains how their business is handling the COVID-19 stuff.