Keeler Show Notes for Thursday, January 10th, 2019

Thursday, January 10th, 2019

6 AM Hour

- Rachel Sutherland (FNR) delivers a report this morning on Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein's decision to leave the Justice Department.

- Tonya J. Powers (FNR) is on this morning to talk about 'Traditional Masculinity' possibly causing sexual harassment.

7 AM Hour

- Beth Irons is on this morning to talk about this weekends Oneida County Indoor Public Market.

- Angelo Giacovelli is in studio this morning to talk about the circumstances surrounding his firing from the Utica DPW.

8 AM Hour

- Oneida County DA Scott McNamara is on this morning to give his take and perspective on the crimes that have been committed in Utica.

- Brandon Lang is the inspiration for the film, "Two for the Money." He joins us this morning with your extra-curricular picks for the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs.