Keeler Show Notes for Thursday, January 23rd, 2020

Thursday, January 23rd, 2020

6 AM Hour

- Tonya J. Powers (FNR) delivers a report on the lawsuit recently filed by Tulsi Gabbard against Hillary Clinton for defamation. She claims Hillary accused her of being a Russian agent.

7 AM Hour

- Dr. Richard Chmelewski of Falcon Clinic in New Hartford has an osteopathic approach to relieving flu symptoms. He explains what it is, and demonstrates the technique on Andrew.

- Mohawk Valley Health Systems Executive Vice President and COO Robert Scholefield discusses a study outlining possible re-use options for the current St. Luke's Hospital and St. Elizabeth Medical Center.

8 AM Hour

- Scott McNamara is the Oneida County DA and he's bothered not just about bail reform, but the new discovery laws are causing even more problems, he says, including an incredible amount of man hours to handle simple driving infractions, like no seatbelt or talking on a cell phone.

- The Impeachment Trial of President Trump is underway and Luke Perry of Utica College is on this morning to give his perspective on it as a Professor of Government. Naegele also brings us beer as he always does.