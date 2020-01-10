Keeler Show Notes for Thursday, January 9th, 2020

Thursday, January 9th, 2020

6 AM Hour

- Tonya J. Powers (FNR) introduces us to the brand new Girl Scout Cookie as Girl Scout Cookie season opens up.

7 AM Hour

- Brian Wyman is the father of fallen Oneida County Sheriff's Deputy Kurt Wyman. He joins us this morning to talk about how people should celebrate National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day. It only began in 2015 and is today.

- The legislative session has begun in Albany and we're hearing from Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon. She reacts to Governor Cuomo's State of the State Address.

- A tragic fire destroyed 5 buildings on Main Street in Boonville Tuesday night into Wednesday. We speak with Mallory Brown of the Red Cross and Steve Boucher of the Oneida County legislature on the latest.

8 AM Hour

- Ear infections are a common problem for several children and Dr. Chmielewski of the Falcon Clinic joins us this morning to talk about the Osteopathic option for treating ear infections.

- Naegele is in with our Craft Beer of the Week!