Keeler Show Notes for Thursday, June 4th, 2020

Thursday, June 4th, 2020

6 AM Hour

- A new Fox Poll addresses numbers in battleground states and Tonya J. Powers (FNR) breaks them down for us.

7 AM Hour

- With the unrest and race relations in tatters in America, we wanted to get a new perspective on "Black Lives Matter" and "All Lives Matter." We speak with the new SUNY Poly Chief Diversity Officer and will be holding an upcoming workshop for Police Officers. He is Dr. Mark Montgomery.

8 AM Hour

- Ben Dennis is a former WUTR reporter who has moved to Richmond, VA. He is now reporting there and talks to us about reporting on protests there.

- Anthony Picente and Superintendent Bob Nole of New Hartford Central Schools discuss the Stanley graduation filming event and the miscommunication surrounding it.



--------------------------------------------------------------------------