Keeler Show Notes for Tuesday, February 11th, 2020

Tuesday, February 11th, 2020

6 AM Hour

- The New Hampshire primaries are underway. We always get the latest and greatest reports from Tonya J. Powers of Fox News Radio.

- Senator Chuck Schumer is calling on the Defense Acting Inspector General to investigate witness retaliation from the Impeachment trial. Rachel Sutherland (FNR) reports on what that may or may not mean to President Trump.

- Want to know what's going in New York City? Listen every Tuesday for Peter Franklin the Gabby Cabby for all his True Tales.

7 AM Hour

- MLB Pitchers and catchers report this week for Spring Training and even Little Leagues will be opening soon. Mike Gentile is on this morning to promote early registration.

- Professor Alan Saxe is with the University of Texas at Arlington. He joins us this morning to give his analysis of what will happen in New Hampshire's primary.

- We have a lot to talk with Oneida County DA Scott McNamara about. This morning he discusses with us the guilty plea of Brandon Clark for the Murder of Bianca Devins of Utica and the censure of the Herkimer County justice Michael Petucci.

8 AM Hour

- There is an Impeachment Panel Discussion tonight at Hamilton College and one of the participants joins us this morning to promote it. Philip Klinkner is a Professor of Government at Hamilton and the event is tonight at 7 p.m.

- Jon Decker is one of the best reporters in the White House Press Corps. Not only because of his smarts, but because he's the only one with a legal degree. We speak with him on what's in President Trump's budget.