Keeler Show Notes for Tuesday, February 18th, 2020

Tuesday, February 18th, 2020

Oneida County District Attorney Scott McNamara is our guest co-host this morning.

6 AM Hour

- Tonya J. Powers (FNR) updates us on a NYC college student's murder case.

- Want to know what's going on in NYC? Peter Franklin is the Gabby Cabby and he delivers his True Tales as he does every week.

7 AM Hour

- Since late 2019 there has been an increase in gun violence in the City of Utica. Also, the issue of residency for UPD officers is coming up again. For both topics we speak with Lt. Bryan Coromato and Sgt. Mike Curley.

- 28-year-old Sam Rodgers is a former SU football player who is running as the Republican for the NY Senate seat vacated by Bob Antonocci. We learn a little more about him.

8 AM Hour

- Bail Reform, Legal Weed and 2nd Amendment sanctuaries. We discuss this and more with Sheriff of Oneida County Rob Maciol and Scott McNamara.

- Marques Phillips and Tony Colon are on the committee of a summit that has been scheduled to address gun violence in the city. They give us the details on it.