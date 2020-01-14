Keeler Show Notes for Tuesday, January 14th, 2020

Tuesday, January 14th, 2020

6 AM Hour

- The Oscar nominations are in and there have been several snubs. Tonya J. Powers (FNR) delivers the latest on what's currently driving people crazy in Hollywood.

- After several back surgeries we welcome back Peter Franklin of NYC! He's right back to delivering his True Tales like a true professional.

7 AM Hour

- Speaker Pelosi meets with her caucus today to discuss articles of Impeachment and what the Senate trail may look like. Rachel Sutherland (FNR) lets us know what we can expect from that.

- There is a Democrat primary going on and one of the candidates is Bernie Sanders. One of the biggest Sanders supporters is former Assembly candidate and county legislator candidate Keith A. Rubino. He discusses the Democrat game plan for beating Trump and his support of Bernie.

- Bob Joseph is the host of "Binghamton Now" on our sister station WNBF Radio 1290. We discuss with him some of the Broome County candidates vying for the Republican nod to take on current Congressman Brindisi.

8 AM Hour

- Former Assemblyman Marc Butler is in to discuss the upcoming Championship Weekend Tailgate Party at Waterfront Grill to benefit the United Way.

- Joe Load was #JoeTheDistance last year and now he's #JoeTheDifference! He's making a big announcement to Mallory Brown of the American Red Cross.