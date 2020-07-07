Keeler Show Notes for Tuesday, July 7th, 2020

Tuesday, July 7th, 2020

6 AM Hour

- The U.S. military has moved two aircraft carriers to the South China sea for exercises as China holds drills nearby. We get an update from Rachel Sutherland (FNR).

- We haven't spoken with Peter Franklin in a while, so we get an update from him on the True Tales from NYC. He talks about what the future may hold for the city.

7 AM Hour

- The Presidential race is continuing and it seems Biden's basement strategy is working out from him. We hear from John Zogby of Zogby Strategies to get his take on Trump vs. Biden and Trump vs. Trump.

- Since we were on vacation, we have not talked with Dr. Hall in a while. It's good to catch up with him and get the latest on the developments in the Coronavirus Pandemic. He is the Chief Physician Executive at Mohawk Valley Health System.

8 AM Hour

- We haven't spoken to Congressman Anthony Brindisi in a while and we catch up with him on laws being passed, work being done in Congress, COVID-19 and now the stage is officially set for a rematch between he and former Congresswoman Claudia Tenney.

