Keeler Show Notes for Tuesday, June 2nd, 2020

Tuesday, June 2nd, 2020

6 AM Hour

- The unrest continues as looting and rioting dilutes the message trying to be sent by peaceful protestors. Rachel Sutherland (FNR) reports on what it's like in D.C. and the President's trip to church.

- We only have been talking about bad news with Peter Franklin it seems. First it was Coronavirus and now it's looting and rioting. The True Tales always come from The Gabby Cabby.

7 AM Hour

- There is an upcoming primary for Herkimer County Family Court Judge and we speak with one of two Republican candidates running for the seat. Thad Luke joins us this morning. He's facing Mark Rose in that candidate.

- When he was with the Utica Police Department, Steve Hauck was the Public Information Officer. He joins us this morning to talk about police response to rioting and protests and the difference.

8 AM Hour

- Trump is warning violent, extremist groups that if they continue the way they are going they will be treated like terrorists. Jon Decker (FNR) is on with a report on this and the unrest going on in D.C.

- As we do each and every day we continue to get updates from Dr. Kent Hall of MVHS. He joins us to answer questions about the ongoing pandemic.

