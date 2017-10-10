Keeler Show Notes for Tuesday, October 10th, 2017

Tuesday, October 10th, 2017

6 AM Hour

- Rachel Sutherland is on this morning to update us on an Obama Era EPA Rollback.

- Tonya J. Powers of Fox News Radio is on this morning to talk about the latest on the NFL Anthem controversy.

- Peter Franklin is the Gabby Cabby from New York City and he delivers his weekly True Tales from The Big Apple.

7 AM Hour

- Frank Cristiano joins us this morning. He is an assistant football coach at Hamilton College. He shares with us an inspiring story of the National Anthem.

- Nicholas Wan is running against Congresswoman Claudia Tenney in a Republican Primary. We get his stance on a lot of different issues.

8 AM Hour

- Paul Buckley and Dave Short are in this morning to talk about the latest on the Green Waste situation in Utica.

- John Byrne is with Reclaim NY and he's on to weigh-in on the Utica Term Limit Extension bill.