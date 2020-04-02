Keeler Show Notes for Wednesday, April 1st, 2020

Wednesday, April 1st, 2020

6 AM Hour

- Today is April Fool's Day, but some people may not be in the spirit of the holiday. Tonya J. Powers talks about the history of the day, but really why people should take a break from it.

7 AM Hour

- One local business is joining others to help contribute to the relief for medical professionals. Howard Potter is on this morning to talk about how his company, A&P Master Images, is making face shields.

- It has been an amazing opportunity for us to speak with Dr. Kent Hall from MVHS. He joins us once again to give the latest update on the virus and answers your questions.

8 AM Hour

- CNN Washington Correspondent Ryan Nobles joins us as he does every week to give us the latest update from Capitol Hill.