Keeler Show Notes for Wednesday, February 19th, 2020
Wednesday, February 19th, 2020
6 AM Hour
- Joe Load is our guest co-host this morning and he's plugging away. But this time Monaski joins in as they discuss Brian Donovan and The Balanced Chef.
- There is a Democrat Presidential debate tonight and it's the first that will feature Mike Bloomberg. Tonya J. Powers (FNR) gives us a little preview of what to expect.
7 AM Hour
- John Swann from the Community Foundation is expressing concern over recent rhetoric used by #NoHospital Downtown. He joins us to discuss all the positive things happening in our region.
- Claudia Tenney is in studio with us this morning and we talk about a number of things. She talks about Bernie, Brindisi and more.
8 AM Hour
- We continue our conversation with the former Congresswoman who is hoping to regain that title.