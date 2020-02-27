Keeler Show Notes for Wednesday, February 26th, 2020

Wednesday, February 26th, 2020

6 AM Hour

- How serious is the Coronavirus threat in America? Rachel Sutherland (FNR) is on this morning with a report about it and how it's already impacting the globe.

7 AM Hour

- If you're looking for a new job the Oneida County IT Department is hiring! Brian Jweid is with the Oneida County Personnel Department to let us know who they're looking for.

- Susan Ashline is the author of 'Without A Prayer: The Death of Lucas Leonard and How One Church Became a Cult.' She joins us this morning to talk about the latest on the case. Two of the defendants will be released tomorrow.

8 AM Hour

- John Bunkfeldt is a local legend who launched WOUR radio and WFXV FOX 33. He did it all from his bedroom and he's in studio with us this morning to tell us how it all began.

- Ryan Nobles of CNN is on this morning to break down last nights debate in South Carolina. Who got the edge over the others? And the word in edge wise!