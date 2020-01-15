Keeler Show Notes for Wednesday, January 15th, 2020

Wednesday, January 15th, 2020

6 AM Hour

- It's been rough for Iran lately and now they're threatening a "Serious and Strong" response to any sanctions from European nations, Simon Owen (FNR) is on with us to deliver a report.

7 AM Hour

- Democrats are preparing for a vote today to send the Impeachment articles to the Senate. Tonya J. Powers (FNR) delivers a report on what to expect from this point in the process.

- Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol is with us this morning to update us on the latest homicide in Whitestown. Is there a connection between a Utica shooting and the murder? Plus, police are urging anyone with information to come forward. You can do so anonymously.

8 AM Hour

- We have a local author on this morning to talk about her new book on dementia. Her name is Kate Cominski and she's written about her experience with her mother's dementia.

- As we do every Wednesday we speak with CNN Washington Correspondent Ryan Nobles. He talks to us about the latest on Impeachment and Iran.