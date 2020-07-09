Keeler Show Notes for Wednesday, July 8th, 2020

Wednesday, July 8th, 2020

6 AM Hour

- Dr. Anthony Fauci says we are knee deep in the first wave of the Coronavirus and the prognosis is not good. Tonya J. Powers (FNR) is on to report on it.

7 AM Hour

- We couldn't be more appreciative of Dr. Kent Hall and his continued time spent with us. He has never not had an answer to one of our questions and he provides another update today.

8 AM Hour

- One CNY woman is doing something really cool for the Food Bank of CNY. Amber Howland is running a 1000k for charity and in this heat, it's tough. She joins us to explain this morning.

- Ryan Nobles of CNN is on this morning to talk about what he's been following and that is the Trump re-election campaign.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------