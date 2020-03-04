Keeler Show Notes for Wednesday, March 4th, 2020

Wednesday, March 4th, 2020

6 AM Hour

- Coroavirus threats are continuing to grow across the country and we get an update on the quickly changing latest from Fox News Radio's Tonya J. Powers.

- It's National Nutrition Month and Cindy Chan Phillips is a local Nutritionist who shares tip with us on how to stay health and keep the immune system strong!

7 AM Hour

- It really was a SUPER Tuesday for Joe Biden. John Zogby breaks down the results of the Democrat Presidential Primaries across the country yesterday.

8 AM Hour

- The MV Garden and Home Show is this weekend and if you're looking to make your lawn and garden projects a success, you'll want to go.

- There is a brand new exhibit at Munson Williams Proctor Arts Institute honoring the women's suffrage movement. You'll need to see it before it's gone.

- Ryan Nobles of CNN gives his analysis of Super Tuesday results for Democrat candidates.