Keeler Show: ‘What in the World Is This?’ Debuts

Listeners of WIBX First News with Keeler in the Morning are invited to try to have a chance to guess "What in the World is This" in a new segment being debuted on the show.

The Keeler show airs weekdays from 6:00am to 9:00am on WIBX950am and is simulcast on television on WFXV 33. The show can also be heard via our app. Listeners are directed to respond to this post through the messaging on our app.

To download the app visit: https://wibx950.com/app/

Listeners who are not able to download the app can send a postcard with their contact name, telephone number, and address to:

"What in the World is This" c/o Keeler

9418 River Road

Marcy, New York 13403

Winners will be picked at random from those participating on the app, call-ins, and mail-ins. No prize is guaranteed and WIBX and Townsquare Media are not responsible for mail that is misdirected or not received.

When prompted, listeners should respond via the app with the answer to "What in the World is This" by referencing the photos shown below.

[Note: If you can guess what is pictured then message Keeler in the app as soon as you do. If you do not know by the time you see the final photo message us anyway with your best guess. We are looking forward to hearing your guesses!]

Good luck!

WIBX First News with Keeler 'What in the World Is This?' WIBX First News with Keeler 'What in the World Is This?'

We will reveal the answer during the show.

