Grammy Award Winning Country Star Coming to Turning Stone

A Grammy-award winner country star is making the trip to Central New York for a concert.

Carly Pearce will perform at Turning Stone Resort Casino on Friday, April 21 at 8:00 PM.

Tickets

Tickets for Carly Pearce’s performance in the Turning Stone Event Center will go on sale for Turning Stone Rewards Members on Thursday, February 16. General on-sale is Friday, February 17 at 10:00 AM.

Ticket prices start at $35 and can be purchased in person at the Turning Stone Box Office, by calling 877.833.SHOW or online at Ticketmaster.

Pearce won her first Grammy for Best Country Duo/Group Performance with Ashley McBryde for their duet "Never Wanted To Be That Girl." The song also won ACM Music Event of the Year.

Concert Season

Tis the season for concert announcements and there have been a bunch already.

Chris Stapleton will be bringing his 'All American Roadshow' to St Joseph's Health Amphitheater and he's bringing Charley Crocket and War & Treaty along for the ride.

Where: St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater - Syracuse, NY

When: June 8, 2023

Luke Bryan - Country On Tour

Where: St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater - Syracuse, NY

When: June 15, 2023

Shania Twain

Where: St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater - Syracuse, NY

When: July 8, 2023

The Country Queen is coming to Syracuse as part of her "Queen of Me Tour". Unfortunately, this show is already sold-out.

The Zac Brown Band

Where: St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater - Syracuse, NY

When: August 11, 2023

Live Nation Lawn Pass

Love music? You'll love the Live Nation Lawn Pass that gets you a seat on the grass for every show at St Joseph's Health Amphitheater, Darien Lake, or SPAC in the summer of 2023.

2022 Lawn Pass Includes

1 Personalized pass to the lawn for the 2023 season

1 Fast Lane entry per concert

General parking at Darien Lake. Lakeview and SPAC parking is not included

The Lawn Pass is only good at one location all season. If you're a Shania fan, you may want to get the pass at St Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview in Syracuse.

June 8 - Chris Stapleton

June 15 - Luke Bryan

July 8 - Shania Twain

July 29 - Matchbox Twenty

August 11 - Zac Brown Band

August 16 - Goo Goo Dolls

August 19 - Parker McCollum (not included in Lawn Pass)

September 2 - Foreigner

June 17 & 18 - Dead & Company

June 19 - Dermont Kennedy (not included in Lawn Pass)

July 30 - Matchbox Twenty

August 1 - Foreigner

August 8 - Goo Goo Dolls

August 13 - Zac Brown Band

August 24 - Eric Church

September 8 - ZZ Top & Lynyrd Skynyrd

June 16 - Luke Bryan

July 28 - Foreigner

August 1 - Matchbox Twenty

Get your $199 Lawn Pass to sit on the grass at Live Nation.

FrogFest 2023

If all the concerts coming to New York next summer weren't already enough. FrogFest returns for 2023 too. Polly and Carl will have all the details Monday, March 6 at 7:20 am.