Grammy Award Winning Country Star Coming to Turning Stone
A Grammy-award winner country star is making the trip to Central New York for a concert.
Carly Pearce will perform at Turning Stone Resort Casino on Friday, April 21 at 8:00 PM.
Tickets
Tickets for Carly Pearce’s performance in the Turning Stone Event Center will go on sale for Turning Stone Rewards Members on Thursday, February 16. General on-sale is Friday, February 17 at 10:00 AM.
Ticket prices start at $35 and can be purchased in person at the Turning Stone Box Office, by calling 877.833.SHOW or online at Ticketmaster.
Pearce won her first Grammy for Best Country Duo/Group Performance with Ashley McBryde for their duet "Never Wanted To Be That Girl." The song also won ACM Music Event of the Year.
Concert Season
Tis the season for concert announcements and there have been a bunch already.
Chris Stapleton will be bringing his 'All American Roadshow' to St Joseph's Health Amphitheater and he's bringing Charley Crocket and War & Treaty along for the ride.
Where: St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater - Syracuse, NY
When: June 8, 2023
Luke Bryan - Country On Tour
Where: St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater - Syracuse, NY
When: June 15, 2023
Shania Twain
Where: St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater - Syracuse, NY
When: July 8, 2023
The Country Queen is coming to Syracuse as part of her "Queen of Me Tour". Unfortunately, this show is already sold-out.
The Zac Brown Band
Where: St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater - Syracuse, NY
When: August 11, 2023
Live Nation Lawn Pass
Love music? You'll love the Live Nation Lawn Pass that gets you a seat on the grass for every show at St Joseph's Health Amphitheater, Darien Lake, or SPAC in the summer of 2023.
2022 Lawn Pass Includes
- 1 Personalized pass to the lawn for the 2023 season
- 1 Fast Lane entry per concert
- General parking at Darien Lake. Lakeview and SPAC parking is not included
The Lawn Pass is only good at one location all season. If you're a Shania fan, you may want to get the pass at St Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview in Syracuse.
St Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
June 8 - Chris Stapleton
June 15 - Luke Bryan
July 8 - Shania Twain
July 29 - Matchbox Twenty
August 11 - Zac Brown Band
August 16 - Goo Goo Dolls
August 19 - Parker McCollum (not included in Lawn Pass)
September 2 - Foreigner
Saratoga Performing Arts Center
June 17 & 18 - Dead & Company
June 19 - Dermont Kennedy (not included in Lawn Pass)
July 30 - Matchbox Twenty
August 1 - Foreigner
August 8 - Goo Goo Dolls
August 13 - Zac Brown Band
August 24 - Eric Church
September 8 - ZZ Top & Lynyrd Skynyrd
Darien Lake
June 16 - Luke Bryan
July 28 - Foreigner
August 1 - Matchbox Twenty
Get your $199 Lawn Pass to sit on the grass at Live Nation.
FrogFest 2023
If all the concerts coming to New York next summer weren't already enough. FrogFest returns for 2023 too. Polly and Carl will have all the details Monday, March 6 at 7:20 am.