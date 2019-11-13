Kick Off Event Held For America’s Greatest Heart Run And Walk

The American Heart Association held a kick-off event Wednesday night at Daniele's at Valley View for America's Greatest Heart Run and Walk.

The Heart Run and Walk will take place on Saturday, March 7th at Utica College.

The goal of Heart Run and Walk Weekend is $1 million

Other events at Utica College include the Healthy For Good Expo on Friday, March 6th and the 49th annual WIBX/Slocum-Dickson Heart Radiothon on March 6th and 7th.

The Red Cap Ambassadors were introduced:

Peter Corgliano of Rome, a congenital heart defect survivor

Kie Cullings of Taberg, a congenital heart defect survivor

Robert Miller of New Hartford, a heart disease survivor and pacemaker recipient

For more information on the 2020 Heart Run and Walk, visit uticaheartrunwalk.org.