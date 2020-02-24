Lafayette Street Fencing Surrounding MVHS Hospital Site Moved

The portion of construction fence surrounding the site of Mohawk Valley Health System’s downtown Utica hospital that falls on Lafayette Street has been moved further out into the street.

Lafayette Street will remain open to two-way traffic, but parking on the street will no longer be available.

MVHS officials say on either Tuesday or Wednesday, the final building within the barriers will be taken down.

Due to the proximity of the building to the road, a flagger will be on-site to direct traffic.