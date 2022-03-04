It's never too early to start thinking about the camping season. Take the family to one of the biggest campgrounds in the Adirondacks this summer where you can swim in the largest heated pool in the Northeast.

Moose Hillock Camping Resort in Lake George offers something for everyone. From Movies in the Meadows, where the forest comes alive under a canopy of stars or films while you float in the heater waters of Aloha Beach, to hiking, biking, gaming in the arcade, and themed weekends.

Largest Heated Pool in Northeast

The Caribbean beach entry into the largest heated pool in the Northeast features caves, waterfall, fountains, water slides, movies, and LED lights for night swimming. You can even enjoy live music while floating in the pool.

Cabana Rentals

There are a number of poolside cabanas for you and your family to relax in, including the Pirate King Cabana, complete with cable TV, a minibar fridge, microwave, dining room table, electronic safe, ceiling fan, and padded sectional seating. Now that's beach living!

Camping - RVs, Tents & Cabins

If you're looking to get away from people and social distance, Moose Hillock has plenty of room for you. There are lots of private sites on 182 acres to look at nature, not your neighbors. If the idea of sleeping in a tent is a turnoff, you can rent a cabin with outdoor cooking and a shower.

Activities For the Kids

There are plenty of things for the kids to do to keep them busy, including basketball, dodge ball, water balloon volleyball, horseback riding, biking, hiking, and an arcade.

Moose Hillock Camping Resort is located on State Route 149 in Fort Ann near Lake George. It'll open for the season on the weekend of May 13. The pool won't open until Memorial Day weekend on May 27.

Get more information on rates, rules, and special events at MooseHillock.com or on Facebook.

