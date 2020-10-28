Utica Police are investigating another shooting in the city.

Police say units were dispatched to an address on Watson Place for reports of ‘shots fired’ at around 12:20 Wednesday morning.

Officials say when officers arrived they were directed to a third floor apartment where they located a man suffering from gunshot wounds to his legs.

Once on scene, authorities say an investigation revealed a male suspect entered the residence and engaged the occupants in conversation. The suspect then brandished a handgun and shot the victim one time, striking both legs.

Police say the victim was transported by the Utica Fire Department to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital for treatment and the victim’s injuries are considered not serious.