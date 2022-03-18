What's in a name? Well, lots of stuff. Giving your child a good name is crucial for them establishing an identity. It's the first act of parenting that will have a major impact on the rest of your child's life. You could be the worst parent in the world, but if you named your kid something cool like "Vin Diesel," then you might get cut some slack by your maladjusted child later on down the road.

Conversely, you could be a terrific parent who does everything right, but if you named your kid "Gaylord Fokker" like in the 2000 film Meet the Parents, it's safe to say they might hold a grudge or two. It shouldn't totally overtake your decision making, but a name that limits grade school strife is usually appreciated.

Sometimes you see a weird name from a movie, history, or literature, and wonder if anyone could actually be named that. So we used white pages website 411.com and did a little digging to see how many males had these unusual names in the state of New York.

Fun fact: while searching for how many New Yorkers had the ugly-sounding name "Ebenezer," we inadvertently stumbled upon this wacky nugget...

THERE'S SOMEONE IN NEW YORK NAMED "HULK HOGAN"

And just to be clear, it's not actually Hulk Hogan. Hulk Hogan's real name is Terry Bollea, and he doesn't live anywhere near New York. Which means some lunatic legally changed their name to "Hulk Hogan." You gotta tip your bandana to that one, brother.

Below are the 14 Least Popular Boys' Names in New York:

