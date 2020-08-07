Lebanese Cafe Raising Money for Beirut Explosion Victims

A local couple who owns a Lebanese cafe in downtown Utica are giving half of their restaurant earnings on Saturday to victims of Tuesday's massive explosion in Beirut.

Zeina's Cafe owners, Albert and Layla Zeina are Lebanese immigrants with family and friends that live in Lebanon and work in Beirut. On Saturday, August 8th, 50 percent of their sales will go to the Red Cross of Lebanon to help in the recovery and treatment of those affected by the blast.

On Tuesday, a massive explosion struck a port in Lebanon’s capital of Beirut causing well over 100 deaths, thousands of injuries, and over 300,000 destroyed homes, Albert Zeina said. "The disaster hit with an economy in a free fall, rising food prices and the coronavirus pandemic."