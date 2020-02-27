Zeina’s Cafe To Open Second Location In Utica

You may have heard that one of Utica's favorite eateries will be adding a second location.

Zeina's Cafe on Varick Street after 10 years in business is adding a second location and it will have an all new flair.

The location will be one of several retail locations within the new Fitness Mill Complex being constructed on Oriskany Street in Utica.

The announcement was made in a video posted on the cafe's Facebook page.

Even though a Mediterranean style diet, such as Lebanese cuisine, is already healthy the Zeina's new restaurant will have an emphasis on nutrition. Lafa Mediterranean by Zeina's will be opening soon.

They will pride themselves on bold flavors, wholesome foods and serving you all the best.