Legislator Pleads Not Guilty To Drunken Driving Charge
(AP) -- A New York State Assembly member who was accused of drunken driving days after he wrote a column warning against doing just that pleaded not guilty.
Republican Brian M. Kolb pleaded not guilty Thursday to a misdemeanor driving charge during a hearing in Victor Town Court.
Authorities say Kolb crashed his state-owned SUV into a ditch near his home on New Year's Eve.
A judge ordered Kolb to undergo a drug and alcohol assessment and suspended his driver's license.
He granted the assemblyman a 30-day hardship waiver that will allow him to drive to and from work.