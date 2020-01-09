Legislator Pleads Not Guilty To Drunken Driving Charge

(AP) -- A New York State Assembly member who was accused of drunken driving days after he wrote a column warning against doing just that pleaded not guilty.

Republican Brian M. Kolb pleaded not guilty Thursday to a misdemeanor driving charge during a hearing in Victor Town Court.

Authorities say Kolb crashed his state-owned SUV into a ditch near his home on New Year's Eve.

A judge ordered Kolb to undergo a drug and alcohol assessment and suspended his driver's license.

He granted the assemblyman a 30-day hardship waiver that will allow him to drive to and from work.