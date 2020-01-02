Politician Who Warned About Driving Drunk Is Charged With It

(AP) -- The top Republican in the New York State Assembly was charged New Year's Eve with driving while intoxicated in his state-issued vehicle.

The arrest came just a week after he wrote a newspaper column warning citizens against getting behind the wheel drunk.

Assembly Minority Leader Brian M. Kolb is a Republican from Canandaigua and represents a district just outside Rochester.

He was arrested near his home after what he is calling a “lapse in judgement."

News of Kolb's arrest led fellow Republican Assemblyman Kieran Michael Lalor to call for him to step down.