NYS Assembly Minority Leader Arrested for DWI

The minority leader of the New York State Assembly was arrested and charged with DWI on New Year's Eve, according to a report from WBNG.

According to authorities, Brian Kolb was involved in an automobile accident on Tuesday night resulting in property damage, but no injuries. The accident occurred in the Town of Victor, near Canandaiuga, according to media reports.

Kolb released the following statement to the media on Wednesday morning: “I want to offer sincere apologies to my family, friends, colleagues, and the people of the 131st Assembly District. I fully recognize the severity of the situation and I am profoundly sorry. There is no excuse and no justification for what occurred Tuesday evening. I made the wrong decision, and it is one I deeply regret.”

The Democrat and Chronicle is reporting that on December 26th, Kolb tweeted out a message of advice for the public, not to drink and drive. "There is no excuse for driving impaired this holiday season," Kolb said on his Twitter page, according to the D&C. That tweet has since been deleted. Now, a fellow Republican Assemblyman is calling for Kolb to step down as minority leader. " @GOPLdrBrianKolb should step down as Assembly Minority Leader .That he hasn’t done so already is a disgrace," said Assemblyman Kieran Michael Lalor of East Fishkill, who represents the 105th Assembly district.

Kolb, a Republican from Rochester, represents the 131st Assembly district. He's been the Minority Leader in the Assembly since 2009.