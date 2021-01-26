Lengthy Investigation Leads To Charges In Fatal Crash In Oneida

Oneida City Police have arrested a Town of Lincoln man following a lengthy investigation into a fatal motor vehicle accident that happened in April of 2020 on Forest Avenue in Oneida.

28-year old Allen Milliman is facing numerous charges including manslaughter, vehicular manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide and DWI.

A 33-year old woman was killed in the crash and another person was injured.

Milliman was arraigned and sent to the Madison County jail on $1,000 cash bail.

.