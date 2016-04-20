A groundbreaking ceremony was held on Wednesday for a 360,000 square foot, state-of-the art chip fab plant at the Marcy Nanocenter site at SUNY Poly.

Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul was joined by local officials and the CEO of Austrian-based company AMS, Alexander Everke.

“This is yet another example of Governor Cuomo's laser focus on economic development in Upstate New York,” said Hochul. “Advanced manufacturing and the progressive investment strategies behind it have been key to the revitalization of our State and are now shaping its future success.”

AMS, a multi-national semi-conductor manufacturer, plans to make a private investment of $2 billion and generate more than 1,000 new jobs for the area.

The groundbreaking marks a major milestone for Nano Utica initiative, which is expected to create 4,000 jobs over the next decade.

Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente said, “Nano Utica is a truly historic development for our region – unlike anything we’ve seen in a generation, if not more. It’s the perfect example of how we’re seeing local priorities receive tremendous support from state government, especially thanks to Governor Cuomo, and how that support is translating into local jobs and investments. With this project, we’re going to lead the way forward in advanced manufacturing, and I am thrilled to see it coming together.”

